Sleepy Eye girl to serve as Nicollet County Pork Ambassador

COURTLAND, Minn. (KEYC) - The Nicollet County Pork Producers names its next County Pork Ambassador!

Serving as ambassador this year is Grace Mages. Her family has barns in both Lafayette and Sleepy Eye.

As ambassador, Mages will serve as the goodwill representative for the pork industry, making appearances throughout the year promoting the local industry.

