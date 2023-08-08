Your Photos
Sleepy Eye girl to serve as Nicollet County Pork Ambassador

Grace Mages will serve as the goodwill representative for the pork industry, making appearances throughout the year promoting the local industry.
By Michael McShane
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 6:50 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
COURTLAND, Minn. (KEYC) - The Nicollet County Pork Producers names its next County Pork Ambassador!

Serving as ambassador this year is Grace Mages. Her family has barns in both Lafayette and Sleepy Eye.

As ambassador, Mages will serve as the goodwill representative for the pork industry, making appearances throughout the year promoting the local industry.

