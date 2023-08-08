Your Photos
Tampa mayor makes $1.1 million cocaine catch while fishing with family in Florida Keys

By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 2:33 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
(CNN) – The office of Tampa Mayor Jane Castor said she and her family hauled in 70 pounds of cocaine while fishing in the Florida Keys last month.

Authorities said the drugs are worth approximately $1.1 million.

The U.S. Border Patrol said the catch happened about an hour from Key West on July 23.

Castor’s team said the family contacted the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and Border Patrol agents took the drugs.

This isn’t Castor’s first time bringing in evidence, since she spent three decades working for the Tampa Police Department, including six years as the police chief.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

