Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Taylor Swift and SZA lead 2023 MTV Video Music Award nominations

FILE - Taylor Swift performs during "The Eras Tour," Friday, May 5, 2023, at Nissan Stadium in...
FILE - Taylor Swift performs during "The Eras Tour," Friday, May 5, 2023, at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn. Swift may soon become the most awarded artist in MTV Video Music Awards history. She leads the 2023 nominations with eight — seven for her “Anti-Hero” music video and the Artist of the Year category MTV announced on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023. (AP Photo/George Walker IV, File)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 11:27 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Taylor Swift may soon become the most-awarded artist in MTV Video Music Awards history.

She leads the 2023 nominations with eight — seven for her “Anti-Hero” music video and a nod in the artist of the year category — followed by SZA, who has six, MTV announced on Tuesday.

Swift currently has 14 VMAs to her name, placing her just behind Madonna, who has 20 awards, and Beyoncé, who has 16.

Beyoncé is also nominated for Artist of the Year.

Doja Cat, Kim Petras, Miley Cyrus, Nicki Minaj, Olivia Rodrigo and Sam Smith are tied at five nominations, and BLACKPINK, Diddy and Shakira each received four.

The 2023 MTV Video Music Awards, scheduled for Sept. 12, will have a record-breaking 35 first-time nominees including Petras, and Metro Boomin’ and Rema, who boast three each.

Aespa, Burna Boy, Davido, Eslabon Armado, FIFTY FIFTY, PinkPantheress, Saucy Santana, Stephen Sanchez and Toosii are also nominated for the first time.

The VMAs will be held at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. Fan voting begins Tuesday across 15 gender-neutral categories at vote.mtv.com, including the new best Afrobeats category, and ends Friday, Sept. 1.

Voting in the best new artist category will remain active throughout the show.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Minnesota Department of Revenue is using 2021 tax year information to determine...
Minnesota to issue one-time tax rebate payments
Lee Wayne Young Jr., 19, learned his sentence this morning in Blue Earth County Court of 20...
Lee Wayne Young Jr., 19, sentenced to life in prison
Three people are charged in Watonwan County after allegedly stealing a car and keys from a...
Charges filed after theft from Mankato dealership
There are many features of this home, from the technology to the layout, that add to the value.
Nearly $4 million house for sale in Mankato area
Police have made an arrest in connection with a shooting in Truman back on July 3. The Martin...
Arrest made in July 3 shooting near Truman, faces nine charges

Latest News

DJ Casper, the creator of the international dance hit "Cha Cha Slide," has died at the age of 58.
‘Cha Cha Slide’ creator DJ Casper dies at age 58, reports say
Pilot Glen Kinsey said he hit a deer on the runway at Shreveport's Downtown Airport while...
Pilot shaken after hitting deer while landing personal plane
The Grand Canyon is seen while in flight from Air Force One, with President Joe Biden aboard,...
Biden will announce a historic Grand Canyon monument designation during his Arizona visit
The iconic band Metallica’s foundation, All Within My Hands initiative is continuing its...
SCC is awarded $100K by ‘All Within My Hands’ Metallica Scholars Initiative