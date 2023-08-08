USDA, FSIS issues Public Health Alert for raw beef product

WASHINGTON D.C. (KEYC) - The phrase “Where’s the beef?!” just took a whole new meaning, as the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) issued a public health alert.

According to a release issued by the USDA, The FSIS has issued the public health alert because of concerns regarding raw beef product that may be contaminated with “extraneous material,” specifically soft, clear plastic.

The FSIS has issued a public health alert to ensure consumer awareness and prevent further consumption of the product.

While a recall was not requested, the product is no longer available for purchase.

