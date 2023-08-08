Waterville wins 6-0 over Waseca

JORDAN, Minn. (KEYC) -

Waterville battled Waseca Monday night in Jordan for a Region 6C elimination baseball game.

Waterville’s Luke Sellner was on fire tonight only giving up two hits leading to their 6-0 win over Waseca.

Waterville will play for third place in region 6C on Saturday at ISG Field.

