Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Weekend rain aids drought conditions

The drought report will be updated Thursday with an updated picture of drought conditions around Minnesota.
By Aaron Stuve
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 6:34 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - This weekend’s rainfall was good news for local farmers.

Before the rain, drought conditions were continuing to worsen across Minnesota, with some areas in Waseca and Le Sueur Counties entering the state of Extreme Drought. The drought report after the rain has yet to be released, but local farmers hope that the first general rainfall in months will go a long way in putting the finishing touches on a crop that is nearing the end of its growing season.

“We were starting to se quite a bit of crop stress in some areas that have been missing some of the rains, especially lighter soils. So this rain will help, probably going to enhance the soybean yield potential more than the corn,” said Kent Thiesse.

The drought report will be updated Thursday with an updated picture of drought conditions around Minnesota.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Minnesota Department of Revenue is using 2021 tax year information to determine...
Minnesota to issue one-time tax rebate payments
Lee Wayne Young Jr., 19, learned his sentence this morning in Blue Earth County Court of 20...
Lee Wayne Young Jr., 19, sentenced to life in prison
Three people are charged in Watonwan County after allegedly stealing a car and keys from a...
Charges filed after theft from Mankato dealership
There are many features of this home, from the technology to the layout, that add to the value.
Nearly $4 million house for sale in Mankato area
Police have made an arrest in connection with a shooting in Truman back on July 3. The Martin...
Arrest made in July 3 shooting near Truman, faces nine charges

Latest News

The tours were part of the BECLS Summer Learning Program, which includes reading challenges,...
Betsy-Tacy Houses full of visitors
SCC will begin awarding these scholarships this fall semester, beginning August 21st.
Metallica foundation gives SCC $100,000
If you’re not feeling comfortable on the right side of the road. You can go out as far as you...
Bikers no longer need to stop at stop signs
Officials warn residents not to drink, brush your teeth, or cook with tap water without boiling...
Dos and don’ts of Eagle Lake’s water advisory