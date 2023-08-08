Weekend rain aids drought conditions

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - This weekend’s rainfall was good news for local farmers.

Before the rain, drought conditions were continuing to worsen across Minnesota, with some areas in Waseca and Le Sueur Counties entering the state of Extreme Drought. The drought report after the rain has yet to be released, but local farmers hope that the first general rainfall in months will go a long way in putting the finishing touches on a crop that is nearing the end of its growing season.

“We were starting to se quite a bit of crop stress in some areas that have been missing some of the rains, especially lighter soils. So this rain will help, probably going to enhance the soybean yield potential more than the corn,” said Kent Thiesse.

The drought report will be updated Thursday with an updated picture of drought conditions around Minnesota.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.