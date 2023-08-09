Your Photos
‘Alive After Five’ returns for 13th annual event

FILE - The after-hours event is presented by Schell’s Brewing Company, and will offer a social gathering for co-workers, friends, and family to enjoy live music, food, and beverages in a relaxed outdoor setting.
By Hal Senal
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 9:09 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - For the thirteenth year, Mankato is to set to look “Alive After Five!”

City Center Partnership (CCP) announced its 13th annual Alive After Five, a free summer concert series on Thursday evenings, from Aug. 10-Aug. 31.

The weekly series will be held at Civic Center Plaza in downtown Mankato.

The after-hours event is presented by Schell’s Brewing Company, and will offer a social gathering for co-workers, friends, and family to enjoy live music, food, and beverages in a relaxed outdoor setting.

The summer 2023 band lineup includes:

  • Aug. 10: International Reggae All Stars (reggae, R&B)
  • Aug. 17: Holy Rocka Rollaz (50′s Rockabilly)
  • Aug. 24: Stacy K (Folk Rock)
  • Aug. 31: Drew Peterson Band (Bluegrass Americana)

Attendees can purchase meals, snacks, and beverages from a variety of local vendors, such as Pizza Ranch, Pub 500, and Wooden Spoon.

Parking will be available in the Civic Center and Cherry St. ramps at no cost.

The summer concert series will run from 5 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

