Blue Earth back to state after beating Gaylord.

Gaylord, Minn. (KEYC) - Blue Earth Pirates defeat the Islanders 4-1 on Tuesday night, going back to the state Town Ball tournament for the first time since 2017.

Gaylord plays in an elimination game Saturday against Waterville. First pitch set for 1:30 p.m. Winner of that match-up will hit the field for the third place and final spot in the state tournament at ISG Field at 4:00.

The Pirates take on Jordan in the Region 6C title game Saturday at 7:00 at ISG Field.

