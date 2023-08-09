Your Photos
The city of Welcome fights against Emerald Ash Borer

The city of Welcome has cut down thirty trees this year, including seventeen in a city park. They still have 100 trees confirmed with Emerald Ash Borer.
By Nick Beck
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 6:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Schlager “It’s going to be very, very, very bare,” said Marilyn Schlager .

“So if we can do it as a city and take care of the ones on a on a city right away, is 1st and get them taken down and hopefully we can get some money to help the residents that can’t do it on their own, maybe we can cut theirs down with this in the same process when we’re doing our own,” said Schmidtke. “It can be 600 to $2000 per tree, so that’s a lot of money for somebody to stick out of their pocket. So the city is going to try to help their residents.”

“just what happens is it creeps up on cities pretty quickly, and a lot of times they just don’t have the capacity to keep up with the rate that the trees are dying,” said Angie Ambourn.

Angie at the Minnesota Department of Agriculture says that even if an Ash Tree gets treated, it won’t ever be the same

“It’s not gonna, like, become a beautifully fully 100% canopy tree after that,” said Ambourn.

Already Mayor Schmidtke is thinking about what to plant instead, remembering the Dutch Elm disease.

“We don’t want to just go and plant all maple trees or all oak trees or you know, because what’s the next tree is going to have to have the elm trees way back in their 60s probably so. We got to be careful what we plant,” said Schmidtke.

Marilyn and Donald just miss their shade.

“You say it 20 years from now. We’re not going to be here. So in a fast growing tree would be nice but it. But you know, I don’t know what it would be,” said Schlager.

