The countdown to a possible strike across Minnesota universities

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - All seven universities across the system of Minnesota State University are now in the mediation process to determine if a strike will be coming soon.

“No one wants to go out on strike. But in order to our Members have to be able to feed themselves their family pay for daycare, pay for their mental and physical health. And so if that’s what it comes to, that’s what we’re going to have to do,” said Stokes-Hernandez.

The administrators and service faculty at MNSU are hoping to receive fair and livable wages in addition to changing some contract language.

“It will have a big impact on students. Our membership at the universities play a vital role. Everything outside of the classroom in relation to students is our membership. So everything from admissions to financial aid, residential life, student activities advising all like I said. All areas outside of the classroom, really,” said Slotemaker.

Members representing the administrators and service faculty hope to have a decision made by Monday or Tuesday of next week.

“I think people should know that our Members really do we really do care about our students, so it’s hard at that. A lot of outreach for members who are concerned about what happens to our students if we go out on strike and we’re all student centered,” said Stokes-Hernandez.

