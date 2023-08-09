Eagle Lake water deemed safe to drink, boil water advisory lifted

EAGLE LAKE, Minn. (KEYC) - The city of Eagle Lake stops its boil water advisory Wednesday morning after test results deemed the city’s tap water safe to consume.

On Monday night, the city issued a boil water advisory after a power outage triggered a loss of pressure in the city’s water system.

The advisory was a precaution as the city waited for contamination results.

City staff warned residents that there was an increased chance that the city’s drinking water could make people sick.

After testing for coliform bacteria and chlorine residual, Wednesday’s test results showed that the water is safe to drink.

