Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Eagle Lake water deemed safe to drink, boil water advisory lifted

After testing for coliform bacteria and chlorine residual, Wednesday’s test results showed that...
After testing for coliform bacteria and chlorine residual, Wednesday’s test results showed that the water is safe to drink.
By Maddie Paul
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 12:20 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAGLE LAKE, Minn. (KEYC) - The city of Eagle Lake stops its boil water advisory Wednesday morning after test results deemed the city’s tap water safe to consume.

On Monday night, the city issued a boil water advisory after a power outage triggered a loss of pressure in the city’s water system.

The advisory was a precaution as the city waited for contamination results.

City staff warned residents that there was an increased chance that the city’s drinking water could make people sick.

After testing for coliform bacteria and chlorine residual, Wednesday’s test results showed that the water is safe to drink.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Minnesota Department of Revenue is using 2021 tax year information to determine...
Minnesota to issue one-time tax rebate payments
Lee Wayne Young Jr., 19, learned his sentence this morning in Blue Earth County Court of 20...
Lee Wayne Young Jr., 19, sentenced to life in prison
Three people are charged in Watonwan County after allegedly stealing a car and keys from a...
Charges filed after theft from Mankato dealership
There are many features of this home, from the technology to the layout, that add to the value.
Nearly $4 million house for sale in Mankato area
Police have made an arrest in connection with a shooting in Truman back on July 3. The Martin...
Arrest made in July 3 shooting near Truman, faces nine charges

Latest News

FILE - This booking photo released by Sherburne County Jail shows Anton Lazzaro. The formerly...
GOP donor Anton Lazzaro sentenced to 21 years for sex trafficking minors in Minnesota
KEYC News Now at Noon Recording
KEYC News Now at Noon VOD
FILE - The after-hours event is presented by Schell’s Brewing Company, and will offer a social...
‘Alive After Five’ returns for 13th annual event
Seasonal temperatures are likely to stick around with increasing shower and thunderstorm...
KEYC News Now This Morning Forecast Update 8-9-2023