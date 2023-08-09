Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Endangered person advisory for 13-year-old girl

The Davis County Sheriff’s Office issued an endangered person advisory for 13-year-old Kaylee...
The Davis County Sheriff’s Office issued an endangered person advisory for 13-year-old Kaylee Arnold.(Davis County Sheriff’s Office)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 11:55 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVIS COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Davis County Sheriff’s Office issued an endangered person advisory for a 13-year-old girl.

These advisories are used more broadly than an Amber Alert and include missing people in danger due to disabilities, disease, or an abduction.

The sheriff’s office said Kaylee Arnold was reported missing on the night of August 8, 2023.

She was last seen at about 7:00 p.m. at the Casey’s Store in Eldon.

Based on information discovered during the investigation, law enforcement considers her endangered.

Arnold is 4′11″ tall and weighs 90 pounds.

She has dark brown eyes and hair that is dyed red. She was last seen wearing blue jeans, dark shoes and a gray shirt with “Camp Wapello 2011″ on the back.

Both of her ears and her left nostril are pierced.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Kaylee Arnold is asked to call their local law enforcement or the Davis County Sheriff’s Office at 641-664-2385.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Minnesota Department of Revenue is using 2021 tax year information to determine...
Minnesota to issue one-time tax rebate payments
Lee Wayne Young Jr., 19, learned his sentence this morning in Blue Earth County Court of 20...
Lee Wayne Young Jr., 19, sentenced to life in prison
Three people are charged in Watonwan County after allegedly stealing a car and keys from a...
Charges filed after theft from Mankato dealership
There are many features of this home, from the technology to the layout, that add to the value.
Nearly $4 million house for sale in Mankato area
Police have made an arrest in connection with a shooting in Truman back on July 3. The Martin...
Arrest made in July 3 shooting near Truman, faces nine charges

Latest News

Seasonal temperatures are likely to stick around with increasing shower and thunderstorm...
KEYC News Now This Morning Forecast Update 8-9-2023
The Jordan Brewers battle the Belle Plaine Tigers at Mini Met Ballpark on Aug. 8, 2023.
TOWN BALL: Jordan dominant in win against Belle Plaine
Pirates win 4-1 over Islanders on Tuesday night.
Blue Earth back to state after beating Gaylord.
The meaningful “Golden spike” symbolized the completion of the nation’s first transcontinental...
Golden dedication for Interstate 90 returns