Fire education with the Children’s Museum of Southern Minnesota

During this event, children will learn what to do in the event of a fire, become familiar with emergency equipment and gear, and learn fire safety practices.
By KEYC News Now Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 4:43 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Children’s Museum of Southern Minnesota is dedicated to educating kids and giving them real world experiences. One of those next opportunities for area youth is Fire Safety Education Day, set to take place Saturday, Aug. 19. During this event, children will learn what to do in the event of a fire, become familiar with emergency equipment and gear, and learn fire safety practices. Firemen and firetrucks will also make an appearance at the event.

For more information about this free event, check out their Facebook or website at https://www.cmsouthernmn.org/

