Golden dedication for Interstate 90 returns

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Interstate 90 is the longest road in America, 3,080 miles from Boston to Seattle.

“They started construction on east of each of the coasts and then headed inland and they met in Blue Earth, MN in 1978, was the year that they met there. So, to mark where they came together, they put in a golden panel of concrete,” said Tori Nill.

The meaningful “Golden spike” symbolized the completion of the nation’s first transcontinental railroad in 1869.

In the same spirit, officials arranged to tint a small section of I-90′s concrete pavement gold.

“It would take you traveling at 70 miles an hour, take you 44 hours (about 2 days) to drive. From coast to coast and you get to go through lovely Minnesota right in the middle of that,” said Nill.

MnDOT says that the golden panels on eastbound and westbound I-90 survived the wear and tear of millions of vehicles for almost 30 years.

But in 2006 this stretch of interstate was crumbling and had to be repaved.

“This project when we come through, we’re going to be putting it back. So we have a gold panel that will be placed, you know, in both travel lanes. And on the shoulders to mark that spot,’ said Nill

The golden panels will be reestablished in their same locations across the eastbound and westbound lanes of I-90, all part of a larger project to upgrade the highway.

“The I-90 project itself is being built this year and next year. So this year we are rebuilding the westbound lanes from Blue Earth 169 and Blue Earth up to Hwy. 22 to South of Wells. Next year, we will be redoing the eastbound lanes in addition to redoing the rest areas in Blue Earth,” said Nill.

