Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Golden dedication for Interstate 90 returns

The meaningful “Golden spike” symbolized the completion of the nation’s first transcontinental railroad in 1869.
By Sofia Martinez
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 10:23 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Interstate 90 is the longest road in America, 3,080 miles from Boston to Seattle.

“They started construction on east of each of the coasts and then headed inland and they met in Blue Earth, MN in 1978, was the year that they met there. So, to mark where they came together, they put in a golden panel of concrete,” said Tori Nill.

The meaningful “Golden spike” symbolized the completion of the nation’s first transcontinental railroad in 1869.

In the same spirit, officials arranged to tint a small section of I-90′s concrete pavement gold.

“It would take you traveling at 70 miles an hour, take you 44 hours (about 2 days) to drive. From coast to coast and you get to go through lovely Minnesota right in the middle of that,” said Nill.

MnDOT says that the golden panels on eastbound and westbound I-90 survived the wear and tear of millions of vehicles for almost 30 years.

But in 2006 this stretch of interstate was crumbling and had to be repaved.

“This project when we come through, we’re going to be putting it back. So we have a gold panel that will be placed, you know, in both travel lanes. And on the shoulders to mark that spot,’ said Nill

The golden panels will be reestablished in their same locations across the eastbound and westbound lanes of I-90, all part of a larger project to upgrade the highway.

“The I-90 project itself is being built this year and next year. So this year we are rebuilding the westbound lanes from Blue Earth 169 and Blue Earth up to Hwy. 22 to South of Wells. Next year, we will be redoing the eastbound lanes in addition to redoing the rest areas in Blue Earth,” said Nill.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Minnesota Department of Revenue is using 2021 tax year information to determine...
Minnesota to issue one-time tax rebate payments
Lee Wayne Young Jr., 19, learned his sentence this morning in Blue Earth County Court of 20...
Lee Wayne Young Jr., 19, sentenced to life in prison
Three people are charged in Watonwan County after allegedly stealing a car and keys from a...
Charges filed after theft from Mankato dealership
There are many features of this home, from the technology to the layout, that add to the value.
Nearly $4 million house for sale in Mankato area
Police have made an arrest in connection with a shooting in Truman back on July 3. The Martin...
Arrest made in July 3 shooting near Truman, faces nine charges

Latest News

The Jordan Brewers battle the Belle Plaine Tigers at Mini Met Ballpark on Aug. 8, 2023.
TOWN BALL: Jordan dominant in win against Belle Plaine
Pirates win 4-1 over Islanders on Tuesday night.
Blue Earth back to state after beating Gaylord.
The tours were part of the BECLS Summer Learning Program, which includes reading challenges,...
Betsy-Tacy Houses full of visitors
SCC will begin awarding these scholarships this fall semester, beginning August 21st.
Metallica foundation gives SCC $100,000