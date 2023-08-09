Good Thunder man faces new charges of assault and kidnapping

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The accused, 34-year-old Dustin Murilla, was also charged with attempted murder and kidnapping after allegedly fleeing police during a May stabbing investigation in Mankato.

According to a criminal complaint, the most recent charges stem from an incident reported to police on May 29, one day before Murilla’s arrest in the stabbing and pursuit investigation.

Charging documents say the victim is a child, and was known to Murilla.

According to the complaint, the victim described to police how Murilla bound and threatened them with a knife.

Two witnesses verified the claims listed in the complaint.

During a search warrant execution, police found items that the victim described during her attack, such as bedsheets and a knife.

Murilla faces felony charges of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon, kidnapping, and threats of violence related to this incident.

He will make court appearances for both cases on December 4th in Blue Earth County.

