Hy-Vee launches Midwest wellness tour

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Hy-Vee announces today the launch of the Hy-Vee Healthy You Wellness Tour, in partnership with Old El Paso, a popular brand of Tex-Mex style foods. The tour will travel across the Midwest promoting healthy eating habits and nutrition from now through October.

The tour is part of Hy-Vee’s commitment to fighting food insecurity. At the 2022 White House Conference on Hunger, Nutrition and Health, Hy-Vee made a commitment to educate 100,000 Americans in low food access areas, as well as provide 30 million meals to vulnerable communities by 2025. The Hy-Vee Healthy You Wellness Tour is an extension of that commitment.

Families attending a Hy-Vee Healthy You Wellness event will receive a meal kit from Old El Paso, that includes flour tortillas, refried beans and 25% less sodium seasonings. Families can also take home “Plus It Up” nutritional resources that provide simple tips to adding more nutritious foods to everyday meals, dietitian-recommended products, budget-friendly meal guides and freezer meal workshops.

To learn more about Hy-Vee’s nutritional services, visit www.hy-vee.com/health/hy-vee-dietitians.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.