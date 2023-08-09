Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Hy-Vee launches Midwest wellness tour

The tour will travel across the Midwest promoting healthy eating habits and nutrition from now...
The tour will travel across the Midwest promoting healthy eating habits and nutrition from now through October.(press release)
By Ali Reed
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 3:36 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Hy-Vee announces today the launch of the Hy-Vee Healthy You Wellness Tour, in partnership with Old El Paso, a popular brand of Tex-Mex style foods. The tour will travel across the Midwest promoting healthy eating habits and nutrition from now through October.

The tour is part of Hy-Vee’s commitment to fighting food insecurity. At the 2022 White House Conference on Hunger, Nutrition and Health, Hy-Vee made a commitment to educate 100,000 Americans in low food access areas, as well as provide 30 million meals to vulnerable communities by 2025. The Hy-Vee Healthy You Wellness Tour is an extension of that commitment.

Families attending a Hy-Vee Healthy You Wellness event will receive a meal kit from Old El Paso, that includes flour tortillas, refried beans and 25% less sodium seasonings. Families can also take home “Plus It Up” nutritional resources that provide simple tips to adding more nutritious foods to everyday meals, dietitian-recommended products, budget-friendly meal guides and freezer meal workshops.

To learn more about Hy-Vee’s nutritional services, visit www.hy-vee.com/health/hy-vee-dietitians.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Minnesota Department of Revenue is using 2021 tax year information to determine...
Minnesota to issue one-time tax rebate payments
Lee Wayne Young Jr., 19, learned his sentence this morning in Blue Earth County Court of 20...
Lee Wayne Young Jr., 19, sentenced to life in prison
Three people are charged in Watonwan County after allegedly stealing a car and keys from a...
Charges filed after theft from Mankato dealership
There are many features of this home, from the technology to the layout, that add to the value.
Nearly $4 million house for sale in Mankato area
Police have made an arrest in connection with a shooting in Truman back on July 3. The Martin...
Arrest made in July 3 shooting near Truman, faces nine charges

Latest News

To promote health and wellness in the region, the Mankato Clinic Foundation has awarded $60,000...
Mankato Clinic Foundation announces 3rd quarter grant recipients
FILE - This booking photo released by Sherburne County Jail shows Anton Lazzaro. The formerly...
GOP donor Anton Lazzaro sentenced to 21 years for sex trafficking minors in Minnesota
After testing for coliform bacteria and chlorine residual, Wednesday’s test results showed that...
Eagle Lake water deemed safe to drink, boil water advisory lifted
FILE - The after-hours event is presented by Schell’s Brewing Company, and will offer a social...
‘Alive After Five’ returns for 13th annual event