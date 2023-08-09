Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

‘It’s going to be hard for her’: Woman recovering after crash involving stolen vehicle kills 1, injures 5

A 21-year-old woman is now recovering from her injuries after a horrific crash. (SOURCE: WOIO)
By Winnie Dortch and Andrew McMunn
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 1:42 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - A deadly crash in Ohio last week left one woman dead and injured five others.

WOIO reports that 21-year-old Janet Reyes died on the scene and her friend, 21-year-old Maylyn Navarro, is recovering from severe injuries at a hospital.

Feliz Rosa, Navarro’s father, described her as “a beautiful daughter that likes to help a lot of people.”

Police in Cleveland said the accident took place on Thursday in the Old Brooklyn neighborhood when a group of teens fleeing officers in a stolen Kia vehicle crashed into Navarro’s car.

“We are going to fight because chasing in the city has to stop,” said Rosa. “Too many innocent people dying.”

Surveillance video of the crash shows Navarro’s white car heading down Pearl Road and turning left. Debris can then be seen flying across the road as the vehicles collide.

Police officers responded to the crash within seconds.

Rosa said his daughter suffered multiple injuries and is now in stable condition.

“They had to put in a prosthetic eye,” Rosa said. “She is moving her arm and responding to the doctor’s voice.”

Navarro reportedly opened her eyes for the first time since the crash on Monday.

“It’s going to be hard for her,” said Rosa.

Rosa said he looks forward to officials stepping forward to press charges. He also said parents need help with raising their children.

“The city and the government have to give back to the parents,” he said. “It’s too much for the parents to correct their kids. That’s why we got too many problems. Kids want to do whatever they want to do.”

Rosa also shared a message of thanks for a good Samaritan who helped his daughter after the accident.

“I want to say thank you to the young Black guy that pulled my little girl out of the car, because God used him,” he said.

Copyright 2023 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Minnesota Department of Revenue is using 2021 tax year information to determine...
Minnesota to issue one-time tax rebate payments
Lee Wayne Young Jr., 19, learned his sentence this morning in Blue Earth County Court of 20...
Lee Wayne Young Jr., 19, sentenced to life in prison
Three people are charged in Watonwan County after allegedly stealing a car and keys from a...
Charges filed after theft from Mankato dealership
There are many features of this home, from the technology to the layout, that add to the value.
Nearly $4 million house for sale in Mankato area
Police have made an arrest in connection with a shooting in Truman back on July 3. The Martin...
Arrest made in July 3 shooting near Truman, faces nine charges

Latest News

Cybercrime reporting data likely not ‘consistent or complete,’ government watchdog finds
Cybercrime reporting data likely not ‘consistent or complete,’ government watchdog finds
President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting of his Competition Council in the State Dining Room...
LIVE: Biden pitching his economic policies as a key to manufacturing jobs revival
Cybercrime reporting data likely not ‘consistent or complete,’ government watchdog finds
To promote health and wellness in the region, the Mankato Clinic Foundation has awarded $60,000...
Mankato Clinic Foundation announces 3rd quarter grant recipients
Nine bodies have been discovered from the fire that hit the vacation home in eastern France...
Fire at French vacation home for adults with disabilities leaves 11 dead