Mankato Clinic Foundation announces 3rd quarter grant recipients

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato Clinic Foundation is giving some local organizations a generous financial boost.

To promote health and wellness in the region, the Mankato Clinic Foundation has awarded $60,000 in grants to community organizations during quarter three.

The third quarter grants approved are:

WellShare International

Mankato Youth (MY) Place Sensory Room

Camp Sweet Life Adventures

SMILES

Catholic Charities of Southern Minnesota

Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial Elementary School

Children’s Museum of Southern Minnesota

Mankato Clinic physicians provide most of the foundation’s funding to give back to the community and support organizations that strive to improve health and wellness in the communities they serve.

For the last decade, the Mankato Clinic Foundation has provided over $2 million in scholarships and grants to worthy organizations and programs.

The quarterly grants are considered and awarded through an application process.

For more information about the grants and the application process, visit here.

The deadline for next quarter’s grant application is Sept. 1.

