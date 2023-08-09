Your Photos
Mother accused of stabbing parent picking up kids from school in road rage incident

A Las Vegas mother was arrested on Monday after she allegedly stabbed the parent of another...
A Las Vegas mother was arrested on Monday after she allegedly stabbed the parent of another student at an elementary school during a fit of road rage.(KVVU)
By Michael Bell and Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 2:26 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) - A mother in Southern Nevada has been arrested on Monday after she reportedly stabbed another parent in a road rage incident.

KVVU reports that Las Vegas police were called to an elementary school for a reported stabbing on the first day of the new school year Monday evening.

According to authorities, officers at the scene found a man suffering a stab wound to his upper left abdomen. He was taken to the hospital by first responders for surgery.

Police said the man told them that he was picking up his kids from school when he got into a road rage situation with a female, later identified as 30-year-old Akira Mays, driving a red vehicle. They began to argue outside of their cars and then he realized he had been stabbed.

According to officials, Mays ended up calling the school and an officer told her she needed to come back.

While on the phone, Mays stated that she stabbed the man, the officer said. She returned to the school with her two children and was taken into custody.

According to an arrest report, Mays said in an interview that while she was leaving the parking lot she was trying to merge into a single travel lane when the man raced ahead of her in his car.

An argument ensued and eventually Mays’ son punched the man, who pushed her son back, and then Mays took out a knife and stabbed him.

The 30-year-old has been released without bond on the condition she stays out of trouble, has no weapons and doesn’t contact the alleged victim.

Mays’ next hearing is scheduled for Sept. 7.

Copyright 2023 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

