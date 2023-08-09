Your Photos
North Mankato progresses public projects

North Mankato made progress on various projects at Monday’s city council meeting.
By Aaron Stuve
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 6:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - North Mankato made progress on various projects at Monday’s city council meeting.

The city approved the Lookout Drive Area Plan, which is an extension of a corridor study that was adopted back in December. The plan will analyze things like economic development and housing along Lookout to guide further developments. The council also heard recommendations regarding the Lor Ray, Carlson, Countryside Drive roundabout project. The city says that these projects are the results of an active effort to study and improve North Mankato.

”We’re always trying to improve the quality of life, we’re always trying to improve our transportation systems, our land use, we’re consistently through our planning efforts and our public engagements asked for more retail amenities, safer streets,” said Matthew Lassonde.

The Lor Ray Roundabout project is expected to be completed in September.

