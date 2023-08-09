Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Rain leads to a successful fall

Experts believe that a late summer turnaround in drought conditions could be perfect for specialty crops such as apples and pumpkins.
By Aaron Stuve
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 6:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A weekend rainfall with more on the horizon is good news to farmers who have been grappling with drought all year long.

And with Summer approaching its end, fall specialty crops will soon be in high demand.

Welsh Heritage Apple Orchard near Lake Crystal says that the rain came at the perfect time to lead into a successful fall.

“Right now I’m looking to start picking our first varieties this next week. “We’ll just start getting into those, and some of our bigger varieties are going to be two weeks down the road. So this rain now is just moves them, sizes them a little more and everything is looking really good for once we start getting into September,” said Timothy Harbo.

Experts believe that a late summer turnaround in drought conditions could be perfect for specialty crops such as apples and pumpkins.

The dry and hot spring and summer made many farmers worry about their crop, but some farmers have high hopes for the approaching busy season.

“With this heat that we’ve got moving in, everything is really coming along nicely, and once that cold weather starts to come in a little bit at night everything just starts moving. And so I’m expecting probably a better than average year as far as volume of apples and hopefully sizing is right there with it,” said Harbo.

The state of Minnesota’s drought will be updated when the new drought monitor is released later this week.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Minnesota Department of Revenue is using 2021 tax year information to determine...
Minnesota to issue one-time tax rebate payments
Lee Wayne Young Jr., 19, learned his sentence this morning in Blue Earth County Court of 20...
Lee Wayne Young Jr., 19, sentenced to life in prison
Three people are charged in Watonwan County after allegedly stealing a car and keys from a...
Charges filed after theft from Mankato dealership
There are many features of this home, from the technology to the layout, that add to the value.
Nearly $4 million house for sale in Mankato area
Police have made an arrest in connection with a shooting in Truman back on July 3. The Martin...
Arrest made in July 3 shooting near Truman, faces nine charges

Latest News

North Mankato made progress on various projects at Monday’s city council meeting.
North Mankato progresses public projects
The city of Welcome has cut down thirty trees this year, including seventeen in a city park....
The city of Welcome fights against Emerald Ash Borer
All seven universities across the system of Minnesota State University are now in the mediation...
The countdown to a possible strike across Minnesota universities
Murilla faces felony charges of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon, kidnapping, and...
Good Thunder man faces new charges of assault and kidnapping