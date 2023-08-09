Rain leads to a successful fall

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A weekend rainfall with more on the horizon is good news to farmers who have been grappling with drought all year long.

And with Summer approaching its end, fall specialty crops will soon be in high demand.

Welsh Heritage Apple Orchard near Lake Crystal says that the rain came at the perfect time to lead into a successful fall.

“Right now I’m looking to start picking our first varieties this next week. “We’ll just start getting into those, and some of our bigger varieties are going to be two weeks down the road. So this rain now is just moves them, sizes them a little more and everything is looking really good for once we start getting into September,” said Timothy Harbo.

Experts believe that a late summer turnaround in drought conditions could be perfect for specialty crops such as apples and pumpkins.

The dry and hot spring and summer made many farmers worry about their crop, but some farmers have high hopes for the approaching busy season.

“With this heat that we’ve got moving in, everything is really coming along nicely, and once that cold weather starts to come in a little bit at night everything just starts moving. And so I’m expecting probably a better than average year as far as volume of apples and hopefully sizing is right there with it,” said Harbo.

The state of Minnesota’s drought will be updated when the new drought monitor is released later this week.

