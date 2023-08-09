Rain and thunderstorms this week

Another gorgeous day today with sunshine, low humidity and seasonal temperatures.

Early Wednesday morning, some of northern Iowa could see a shower or two, but nothing widespread or impactful quite yet.

We all have a chance of some scattered pop-up showers and thunderstorms late Wednesday afternoon, into the evening and through the overnight hours. Early Thursday morning, these showers could still stick around, but then clear out for the majority of the day. Late Thursday afternoon, evening and overnight into Friday, another chance of more widespread showers and thunderstorms is possible. There is a chance some of these storms could be strong or severe.

Friday, showers and thunderstorms continue to be scattered throughout the day with less of a threat of severe weather.

The upcoming weekend looks to be dry Saturday, with more rain and thunderstorm chances returning to the forecast Sunday. Another round of showers and thunderstorms may happen Tuesday and Wednesday of the following week.

Temperatures remain near average for the foreseeable future, with highs in the 70s and 80s through next week.

