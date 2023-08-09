Seasonal temps continue with increasing rain chances mixed in

Seasonal conditions will likely stick around mixed with sunshine and isolated showers and thunderstorms becoming scattered chances by the end of this week.

Today will start off on the mild side with some minor fog spread around the area through the morning hours. Skies will start off mostly cloudy through the early morning hours before becoming mostly sunny as temperatures rise into the low-80s. Winds will continue to be light, reaching up to 10 mph. Through the afternoon hours, a stray thunderstorm or two is possible despite mostly sunny skies around the area. Tonight will teeter between mostly clear and partly cloudy with more isolated thunderstorms possible after midnight, continuing into early Thursday morning as temperatures dip into the upper-50s and low-60s.

Thursday will gradually become mostly cloudy by the afternoon hours as temperatures remain seasonal with highs in the low-80s. Winds will continue to be light up to 10 mph throughout the day. Thursday night will remain on the cloudy side with late night showers and thunderstorms moving into the area. Showers and thunderstorms will then continue into the overnight hours as temperatures dip into the mid-60s by Friday morning.

Friday will teeter between mostly sunny and partly cloudy with slightly warmer temperatures mixed in as they rise into the mid-80s. Despite the sunshine expected in the area, we could see a few scattered showers and thunderstorms throughout the day with a slight increase in winds, reaching up to 15 mph. Friday night will return to mostly clear with quiet conditions as temperatures dip into the upper-50s and low-60s by Saturday morning.

Saturday will be pleasant and seasonal with mostly sunny skies mixed with a breeze. Temperatures will hover in the low-80s across the area with winds reaching up to 20 mph and gusts up to 25 mph at times. Saturday night will remain mostly clear and quiet as temperatures dip into the upper-50s and low-60s by Sunday morning.

Sunday will be partly cloudy throughout the day with a chance for some scattered showers and thunderstorms through the afternoon hours. Temperatures will remain pleasant with highs in the upper-70s and low-80s across the area as winds reach up to 15 mph. Sunday night will gradually become mostly clear and quiet as temperatures dip into the mid to upper-50s by Monday morning.

Monday will continue with pleasant temperatures and quiet conditions as mostly sunny skies are expected. Temperatures will likely hover in the upper-70s and low-80s across the area as a breeze up to 20 mph returns to the area. Monday night will remain mostly clear as temperatures dip into the upper-50s by Tuesday morning.

Tuesday will start off mostly sunny before becoming partly cloudy throughout the later half of the day. Temperatures will continue to be on the seasonal side with highs hovering in the low to mid-80s as winds remain breezy up to 20 mph. Tuesday night will be partly cloudy as temperatures dip into the low to mid-60s by Wednesday morning.

Wednesday will remain partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms throughout the day. Despite the rain chances, temperatures will remain pleasant with highs in the upper-70s and low-80s across the area. Winds will remain breezy, reaching up to 20 mph throughout the day as gusts reach up to 30 mph at times. Wednesday night will gradually become mostly clear and quiet as temperatures dip into the upper-50s by Thursday morning.

Thursday of next week will be mostly sunny and breezy as temperatures continue on the seasonal side. We are looking at highs in the mid to upper-70s with winds reaching up to 20 mph and gusts up to 25 mph at times. Thursday night will teeter between mostly clear and partly cloudy as temperatures dip into the mid to upper-50s by Friday morning.

Friday will be partly cloudy and pleasant. Temperatures will likely hover in the upper-70s and low-80s across the area as winds reach up to 15 mph throughout the day. Friday night will remain quiet with partly cloudy skies sticking around as temperatures dip into the low-60s by Saturday morning.

