TOWN BALL: Jordan dominant in win against Belle Plaine

JORDAN, Minn. (KEYC) -The Jordan Brewers won 10-0 in seven innings at home Tuesday evening against the Belle Plaine Tigers.

The Brewers will face Blue Earth in the Region 6C championship game Saturday.

The Tigers will face Morristown Saturday in the elimination bracket at ISG Field.

