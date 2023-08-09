Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

TOWN BALL: Jordan dominant in win against Belle Plaine

The Jordan Brewers battle the Belle Plaine Tigers at Mini Met Ballpark on Aug. 8, 2023.
By Anfernee Patterson
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 10:34 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JORDAN, Minn. (KEYC) -The Jordan Brewers won 10-0 in seven innings at home Tuesday evening against the Belle Plaine Tigers.

The Brewers will face Blue Earth in the Region 6C championship game Saturday.

The Tigers will face Morristown Saturday in the elimination bracket at ISG Field.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Minnesota Department of Revenue is using 2021 tax year information to determine...
Minnesota to issue one-time tax rebate payments
Lee Wayne Young Jr., 19, learned his sentence this morning in Blue Earth County Court of 20...
Lee Wayne Young Jr., 19, sentenced to life in prison
Three people are charged in Watonwan County after allegedly stealing a car and keys from a...
Charges filed after theft from Mankato dealership
There are many features of this home, from the technology to the layout, that add to the value.
Nearly $4 million house for sale in Mankato area
Police have made an arrest in connection with a shooting in Truman back on July 3. The Martin...
Arrest made in July 3 shooting near Truman, faces nine charges

Latest News

Pirates win 4-1 over Islanders on Tuesday night.
Blue Earth back to state after beating Gaylord.
Waterville beats Waseca 6-0 to advance to Saturday.
Waterville wins 6-0 over Waseca
Minnesota State will open the season later this month.
Mavericks gear up for season with fall camp
MSU football HC Todd Hoffner joins Maverick Insider to talk Maverick Football just days away...
Maverick Insider: HC Todd Hoffner talks MSU football journey ahead of fall camp