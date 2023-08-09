Using theater to illuminate social justice

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - With Centenary United Methodist Church’s mission statement surrounding the use of theater to illuminate social justice, they highlight one of their programs called, Social Justice Theatre. Their shows are based off of existing popular plays, taking their scripts and adding a social justice concept to it. Wizard of Oz is their next production, with opening night being Thursday, Aug. 17 at 7:00 p.m.

To find out more information or if you’re looking to get involved, check out their Facebook or website at https://www.mankatocentenary.org/

