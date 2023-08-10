Your Photos
County Road 15 to close for three weeks

County Road 15 will be closed for approximately 3 weeks. Drivers are encouraged to find...
County Road 15 will be closed for approximately 3 weeks. Drivers are encouraged to find alternate routes.(KPLC (Canva))
By Ali Reed
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 2:51 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - County Road 15 between 586th Ave. and County Road 179, in Decoria Township, will be closed beginning August 14, 2023, while an existing culvert is replaced with a 10′ X 7′ precast concrete box culvert. This portion of County Road 15 will be closed for approximately 3 weeks. Drivers are encouraged to find alternate routes.

Residents and landowners may contact the Blue Earth County Public Works Department to coordinate access concerns with the County and the Contractor, R&E Enterprises of Mankato. For more information on the County Road 15 project please contact the Blue Earth County Highway Department at (507) 304-4025.

Visit the Blue Earth County website for a complete list of current Blue Earth County construction projects and road closures: https://www.blueearthcountymn.gov/303/Construction-Projects-Road-Closures.

