Cracking the code on ‘pre-coding’
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 4:42 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Though coding sounds like a complicated thing, kids are actually taught how at a very young age. Brianna Bleeker is in with the Waseca-Le Sueur Regional Library System to talk about their “little coders” course they have to offer.
The Waseca-Le Sueur Regional Library is located at 408 State St. N. in Waseca. For more information, you can check out there website at https://wasecalesueurlibraries.com/
