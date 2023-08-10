Cracking the code on ‘pre-coding’

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Though coding sounds like a complicated thing, kids are actually taught how at a very young age. Brianna Bleeker is in with the Waseca-Le Sueur Regional Library System to talk about their “little coders” course they have to offer.

The Waseca-Le Sueur Regional Library is located at 408 State St. N. in Waseca. For more information, you can check out there website at https://wasecalesueurlibraries.com/

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.