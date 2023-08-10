Your Photos
Expert weighs in on summertime seasonal affective disorder

By KTTC Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 7:07 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Extensive research and studying have gone into seasonal affective disorder otherwise known as SAD.

SAD is a condition where extreme climates can affect a person’s mood or emotional wellness. The most prevalent cases often take place during the winter and summer, when temperatures are often the most severe.

While winter SAD is more common and documented, summer SAD is still a prevailing issue. According to Professor of Psychiatry at Georgetown Medical School, Norman Rosenthal said there are steps that can be taken to mitigate this.

“It is probably the heat and or the light, that is triggering their symptoms. So, one set of things you can do is to keep cool. That can mean staying indoors or taking cold baths or cold showers. Or if you travel in the summer, traveling towards the north rather than the south,” Rosenthal said.

If you’re interested in learning more about seasonal affective disorder, then be sure to take a look at Professor Rosenthal’s newest book, “Defeating SAD,” which is set for release on August 15th.

To learn more about SAD, click here.

