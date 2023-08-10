Your Photos
Join the YMCA for their 63rd Annual Corn Roast(KEYC)
By Ali Reed
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 4:52 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato Family YMCA is hosting their 63rd Annual YMCA Corn Roast Aug. 17, and everyone is invited. Join them to support quality youth programs in the community.

Enjoy hot dogs, chips, drink & dessert plus all you can eat Anderson sweet corn!

Tickets can be purchased at the front desk of the YMCA or at the gate Aug. 17. Adults: $10 Children: $5 and they can accept cash and card.

