Living Earth Center: finding common ground

Living Earth Center has grown to be a large network of gardeners, volunteers, and advocates who are finding common ground.
By KEYC News Now Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 4:26 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - It started as a small community garden, but now the Living Earth Center has grown to be a large network of gardeners, volunteers, and advocates who are finding common ground. Madison is in to talk about what the Living Earth Center has to offer.

The living Earth Center is a non-profit organization located at 1603 N Riverfront Dr. in Mankato.

