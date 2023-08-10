Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Man arrested after police pursuit through Lake Crystal, western Blue Earth County

A police pursuit this morning led to the arrest of a Hastings man, Fernando Gutierrez, 45, who is accused of assaulting his ex-girlfriend in her apartment.
By Maddie Paul and Sean Morawczynski
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 11:48 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A high-speed police pursuit Thursday morning led to the arrest of a Hastings man accused of domestic assault.

Around 6 a.m., Lake Crystal police and Blue Earth County deputies were called to a domestic assault incident allegedly involving Fernando Gutierrez, 45, of Hastings, MN.

Gutierrez had a warrant out for his arrest for motor vehicle theft and a domestic assault charge stemming from an incident that happened last week.

According to law enforcement, Gutierrez fled the scene in a car after deputies attempted to make contact.

That led multiple law enforcement agencies on a chase around Blue Earth and Watonwan counties -- with speeds up to 100 mph.

Eventually, Gutierrez lost control of the car and crashed into a guardrail on Hwy 30, near Hwy 169.

Deputies said he resisted his arrest, but he was taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

Gutierrez will be held in the Blue Earth County Jail, and charges are pending in connection with this morning’s pursuit.

He is also charged with felony motor vehicle theft in addition to misdemeanor charges of domestic assault and theft related to attempted arrest warrant

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lee Wayne Young Jr., 19, learned his sentence this morning in Blue Earth County Court of 20...
Lee Wayne Young Jr., 19, sentenced to life in prison
The Minnesota Department of Revenue is using 2021 tax year information to determine...
Minnesota to issue one-time tax rebate payments
Three people are charged in Watonwan County after allegedly stealing a car and keys from a...
Charges filed after theft from Mankato dealership
There are many features of this home, from the technology to the layout, that add to the value.
Nearly $4 million house for sale in Mankato area
Police have made an arrest in connection with a shooting in Truman back on July 3. The Martin...
Arrest made in July 3 shooting near Truman, faces nine charges

Latest News

From 1 p.m.-4 p.m., qualifying students in Blue Earth County or North Mankato schools will be...
Salvation Army kicks off its ‘Back to School’ Community Fair
The Minnesota DPS is urging motorists to take it easy behind the wheel, and slow down. In July,...
Over 20,000 speeding tickets handed out during July enforcement campaign
The MPCA monitors environmental quality, offers technical and financial assistance and enforces...
MPCA helps local communities prepare for climate change
The Mankato Department of Public Safety is currently searching for Fernando Gutierrez, 45, who...
Mankato police search for assault suspect