Mankato man arrested after police pursuit

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A high-speed police pursuit Thursday morning led to the arrest of a Mankato man accused of domestic assault.

Around 6 a.m., Lake Crystal police and Blue Earth County deputies were called to a domestic assault incident allegedly involving Fernando Gutierrez, 45, of Hastings, MN.

Gutierrez had a warrant out for his arrest for motor vehicle theft and a domestic assault charge stemming from an incident that happened last week.

According to law enforcement, Gutierrez fled the scene in a car after deputies attempted to make contact.

That led multiple law enforcement agencies on a chase around Blue Earth and Watonwan counties -- with speeds up to 100 mph.

Eventually, Gutierrez lost control of the car and crashed into a guardrail on Hwy 30, near Hwy 169.

Deputies said he resisted his arrest, but he was taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

Gutierrez will be held in the Blue Earth County Jail, and charges are pending in connection with this morning’s pursuit.

He is also charged with felony motor vehicle theft in addition to misdemeanor charges of domestic assault and theft related to attempted arrest warrant

