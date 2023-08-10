Mankato police search for assault suspect

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato Department of Public Safety is currently searching for a man accused of assaulting his ex-girlfriend in her apartment.

Last weekend, officers responded to a reported assault at a Mankato apartment complex.

Officers say they interviewed the alleged victim at the hospital, who told them her ex, Fernando Gutierrez, 45, placed his hands around her throat. She claims that when she tried to get away, Gutierrez grabbed her again and forced her to the ground, severely injuring her right arm.

Gutierrez is also accused of stealing the victim’s car keys and phone before driving off in the victim’s car.

Anyone with information on Gutierrez’s whereabouts is urged to call 911.

