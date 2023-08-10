Your Photos
Marshall man who planned to camp in North Shore now missing

Justin Michael Sperl
By Hayley Raatsi
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 4:11 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Authorities are asking for the public’s help to locate a missing Marshall man.

According to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA), Justin Michael Sperl, 36, was last heard from on Friday, August 4.

Sperl was planning to travel to northern Minnesota on August 4 for a solo camping trip.

He messaged friends that day indicating he was near Silver Creek Cliff Tunnel north of Two Harbors.

However, he has not been heard from since and did not show up for work.

Sperl is 6′7″, 210 pounds, and has brown hair and blue eyes.

He drives a silver 2004 Mitsubishi Endeavor with Minnesota license plate BMK969.

Authorities say he may have a kayak (light blue with green bottom) with him.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Justin Sperl is urged to contact the Marshall Police Department at 507-537-7000 or dial 911.

