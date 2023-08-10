Your Photos
MPCA helps local communities prepare for climate change

The MPCA, along with local community leaders, plan to announce two new grants to help the region plan for the impacts of climate change.
By Michael McShane
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 6:58 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) - Officials from the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency will be in St. Peter on Friday.

The agencies commissioner, Katrina Kessler, along with city leaders from St. Peter, Comfrey, and the Region Nine Development Commission plan to announce two new grants to help the region plan for the impacts of climate change.

The money will be used to better understand how the cities of Comfrey and Saint Peter can prepare their infrastructure for increased rainfall and other extreme weather.

