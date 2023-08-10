Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office: Beware of recent door-to-door scammers

ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) - Nicollet County authorities have received several complaints from residents about door-to-door scammers.

According to a release from the Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office, several complaints have been made by residents reporting that strangers are going door-to-door, soliciting/selling asphalt work.

The Sheriff’s office is warning residents against having work done by individuals from out of state, passing through the county, who are going door-to-door.

A few of the services being offered by the scammers include driveway paving; painting, adding, or replacing lightning rods, and roofing.

Some scams involved asphalt being half as thick as it should be, or residents are lied to about having extra asphalt from a nearby job.

For those with concerns, contact the Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office before entering an agreement or giving funds to them.

