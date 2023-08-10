Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office: Beware of recent door-to-door scammers

According to a release from the Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office, several complaints have been...
According to a release from the Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office, several complaints have been made by residents reporting that strangers are going door-to-door, soliciting/selling asphalt work.(KEYC News Now)
By Hal Senal
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 2:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) - Nicollet County authorities have received several complaints from residents about door-to-door scammers.

According to a release from the Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office, several complaints have been made by residents reporting that strangers are going door-to-door, soliciting/selling asphalt work.

The Sheriff’s office is warning residents against having work done by individuals from out of state, passing through the county, who are going door-to-door.

A few of the services being offered by the scammers include driveway paving; painting, adding, or replacing lightning rods, and roofing.

Some scams involved asphalt being half as thick as it should be, or residents are lied to about having extra asphalt from a nearby job.

For those with concerns, contact the Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office before entering an agreement or giving funds to them.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lee Wayne Young Jr., 19, learned his sentence this morning in Blue Earth County Court of 20...
Lee Wayne Young Jr., 19, sentenced to life in prison
The Minnesota Department of Revenue is using 2021 tax year information to determine...
Minnesota to issue one-time tax rebate payments
Three people are charged in Watonwan County after allegedly stealing a car and keys from a...
Charges filed after theft from Mankato dealership
There are many features of this home, from the technology to the layout, that add to the value.
Nearly $4 million house for sale in Mankato area
Police have made an arrest in connection with a shooting in Truman back on July 3. The Martin...
Arrest made in July 3 shooting near Truman, faces nine charges

Latest News

The Minnesota Soybean Research & Promotion Council (MSR&PC) is sponsoring a See for Yourself...
Minnesota Farmers head to Halifax
County Road 15 will be closed for approximately 3 weeks. Drivers are encouraged to find...
County Road 15 to close for three weeks
A police pursuit this morning led to the arrest of a Hastings man, Fernando Gutierrez, 45, who...
Man arrested after police pursuit through Lake Crystal, western Blue Earth County
From 1 p.m.-4 p.m., qualifying students in Blue Earth County or North Mankato schools will be...
Salvation Army kicks off its ‘Back to School’ Community Fair