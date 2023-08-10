Over 20,000 speeding tickets handed out during July enforcement campaign

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Public Safety (DPS) is urging motorists to take it easy behind the wheel, and slow down.

In a release from the DPS’s Office of Traffic Safety, they caution drivers that whether they are late to work, rushing their kids to school or just heading home for the day, there is no good excuse for speeding.

In fact, the office said that speed is an extremely high contributing factor to fatal and life-altering crashes.

Law enforcement partners have been working closely to prevent speeders endangering their own lives and the lives of others during a month-long extra speed enforcement and awareness campaign.

In July, 657 drivers were cited for speed violations by 291 law enforcement agencies from across the state.

Officers, deputies, and troopers participated in the statewide extra enforcement and awareness campaign coordinated by the Minnesota DPS Office of Traffic Safety.

