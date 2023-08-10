Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Rain chances coming up

Emily Merz's PM Forecast 8/9/23
By Emily Merz
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 8:28 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Seasonal temperatures continue as we approach more thunderstorm and rain chances in the coming days.

Temperatures are expected to remain near average for this time of year for the majority of the forecast period, through next week.

Showers and thunderstorms were scattered around the region Wednesday afternoon and into the evening hours. As the night progresses, we could see a handful of showers or thunderstorms continue into Thursday morning.

Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms are possible around the region Thursday during the day, but our eyes are mainly on Thursday evening for the chance of strong storms.

Thursday evening, more organized thunderstorms are expected especially in the late afternoon and through the evening and overnight hours. Some of these storms could be strong or severe so its important to have a way to receive weather alerts, especially since the majority of the storms will occur when most people are heading for bed. Hail, strong winds, and heavy rain are possible hazards. We cannot fully rule out the threat of tornadoes, but it is a very low threat.

Friday morning we could have some residual showers from that system moving through but then we will be drier during the day with mostly sunny skies.

Saturday is expected to also remain dry with plenty of sunshine, temperatures remain in the lower 80s.

Things shift a bit on Sunday as the next chance of showers and thunderstorms appears. As of now, exact details like timing and severity are still uncertain.

If that still isn’t enough rain for you, we have even more rain chances next week. Our eyes are mainly on Wednesday and Thursday for the wide time frame of more active weather.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Minnesota Department of Revenue is using 2021 tax year information to determine...
Minnesota to issue one-time tax rebate payments
Lee Wayne Young Jr., 19, learned his sentence this morning in Blue Earth County Court of 20...
Lee Wayne Young Jr., 19, sentenced to life in prison
Three people are charged in Watonwan County after allegedly stealing a car and keys from a...
Charges filed after theft from Mankato dealership
There are many features of this home, from the technology to the layout, that add to the value.
Nearly $4 million house for sale in Mankato area
Police have made an arrest in connection with a shooting in Truman back on July 3. The Martin...
Arrest made in July 3 shooting near Truman, faces nine charges

Latest News

Emily Merz's PM Forecast 8/9/23
Emily Merz's PM Forecast 8/9/23
Seasonal temperatures are likely to stick around with increasing shower and thunderstorm...
Seasonal temps continue with increasing rain chances mixed in
Seasonal temperatures are likely to stick around with increasing shower and thunderstorm...
KEYC News Now This Morning Forecast Update 8-9-2023
Emily Merz's 8/8/23 Forecast
Rain and thunderstorms this week