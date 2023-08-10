Rain chances coming up

Seasonal temperatures continue as we approach more thunderstorm and rain chances in the coming days.

Temperatures are expected to remain near average for this time of year for the majority of the forecast period, through next week.

Showers and thunderstorms were scattered around the region Wednesday afternoon and into the evening hours. As the night progresses, we could see a handful of showers or thunderstorms continue into Thursday morning.

Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms are possible around the region Thursday during the day, but our eyes are mainly on Thursday evening for the chance of strong storms.

Thursday evening, more organized thunderstorms are expected especially in the late afternoon and through the evening and overnight hours. Some of these storms could be strong or severe so its important to have a way to receive weather alerts, especially since the majority of the storms will occur when most people are heading for bed. Hail, strong winds, and heavy rain are possible hazards. We cannot fully rule out the threat of tornadoes, but it is a very low threat.

Friday morning we could have some residual showers from that system moving through but then we will be drier during the day with mostly sunny skies.

Saturday is expected to also remain dry with plenty of sunshine, temperatures remain in the lower 80s.

Things shift a bit on Sunday as the next chance of showers and thunderstorms appears. As of now, exact details like timing and severity are still uncertain.

If that still isn’t enough rain for you, we have even more rain chances next week. Our eyes are mainly on Wednesday and Thursday for the wide time frame of more active weather.

