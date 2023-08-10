Your Photos
Salvation Army holds ‘Back to School’ Community Fair

By Sean Morawczynski
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 11:34 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Salvation Army is holding a community fair on Thursday, in preparation for the upcoming school year.

From 1 p.m.-4 p.m., qualifying students in Blue Earth County or North Mankato schools will be provided with sneakers and vouchers for gently used clothes.

For the first 250 eligible students who participate, a backpack will also be provided. Parents or guardians will need to show a government issued ID and proof of government assistance to take part.

“Because it’s not the children’s fault, and sometimes it’s really not even the parents fault,” said an empathetic Captain/Pastor Andy Wheeler of the Salvation Army. “Sometimes hard times just happen, so being able to walk into school with the new backpack and a fresh pair of kicks is all the kid needs -- and that fresh do, right? That’s something that that children just really look forward to.

The salvation army will not be providing school supplies this year, but other vendors at the event will point you in the right direction.

