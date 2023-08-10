Salvation Army hosts annual back to school event

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - As kids gear up to go back to school, the Salvation Army is helping the less fortunate by hosting this community fair to provide back to school needs.

“Importance to me is is that I can identify with it. I was a single. Mom and going back to school can be. A setback. In a budget for somebody that maybe is. And as well off as other families. So it’s nice to be able to help other families have a little bit of a head start when they’re getting. Their kids back to school,” said Leslie Johnson.

This is the third annual salvation army back-to-school community fair. This one-day event provides backpacks, sneakers, vouchers for gently used clothes, haircuts, and hot dogs.

“Feels really good cause you know that you get that and some other kids don’t and you get to give them that gift,” said Morgan Krosch.

This community fair was for students attending Blue Earth County and North Mankato schools.

“It’s just really important to me to volunteer and give back to the community. I think we could use a lot more of that and there’s a lot of needs that we meet through Community bank in our volunteer work. But also through the Salvation Army. So it’s just really impactful to be able to do that for both organizations,” said Emily Johnson.

This event was free, but in order to receive the perks of attending, parents had to provide proof of government assistance, identify their children and name the schools they are attending.

“Well, I really love giving back to the community and it’s just a real privilege. I think all of us feel that we can help people in need and be able to help our communities be better,” said Alex Mikesell.

The agencies participating in this event was the Blue Earth County Library, Families First of Minnesota, Nova Academy of Cosmetology, Compeer Financial, along with a few more.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.