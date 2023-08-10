Showers, t-storms return tonight

Showers and thunderstorms will return to the area late tonight as we make our way into Friday morning.

We are looking at a stray shower or thunderstorm possible through the day today as clouds are projected to increase across the area. Temperatures will hover in the low-80s this afternoon with light winds up to 10 mph. Skies will become mostly cloudy by the late afternoon hours as showers and thunderstorms move into the area late tonight and continue into the overnight hours before clearing out early Friday morning as temperatures dip into the mid-60s. Rain totals will likely range between a tenth of an inch and a quarter of an inch for most of the area; however, some areas may receive up to a half an inch of rain depending on where the heavier showers/thunderstorms track through the area.

Friday will start off mostly cloudy before becoming partly cloudy and eventually mostly clear later in the day. Due to the lingering cloud coverage, a few pop-up thunderstorms are possible throughout the afternoon hours as temperatures hover in the mid-80s with winds reaching up to 15 mph. Friday night will become mostly clear and quiet as temperatures dip into the upper-50s and low-60s by Saturday morning.

This weekend will start off pleasant with plenty of sunshine expected throughout Saturday. Temperatures will hover in the low-80s with winds reaching up to 15 mph throughout the day. Saturday night will gradually become partly cloudy as temperatures dip into the upper-50s and low-60s by Sunday morning. Sunday will gradually become mostly cloudy with another round of showers and thunderstorms expected across the area. Temperatures will hover in the mid to upper-70s across the area with winds reaching up to 15 mph at times. Showers and thunderstorms may linger into the evening hours before gradually fizzling out heading into the overnight hours as temperatures dip into the upper-50s and low-60s by Monday morning.

Monday will start off partly cloudy before gradually becoming mostly sunny by the later afternoon hours. Temperatures will remain on the cooler side with highs hovering in the mid to upper-70s as winds reach up to 15 mph. Monday night will be mostly clear and quiet as temperatures dip into the mid-50s by Tuesday morning.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny and pleasant with highs in the low-80s. Winds will continue to range up to 15 mph throughout the afternoon hours. Tuesday night will remain mostly clear and comfortable as temperatures dip into the low to mid-60s by Wednesday morning.

Wednesday and Thursday will teeter between mostly sunny and partly cloudy. We could see a few showers and thunderstorms throughout Wednesday afternoon and night. Temperatures through Wednesday afternoon will hover in the low-80s as winds increase up to 20 mph with gusts reaching up to 25 mph at times. Wednesday night will remain partly cloudy as temperatures dip into the upper-50s and low-60s by Thursday morning. Thursday will continue to teeter between mostly sunny and partly cloudy with little to no rain expected throughout the day. Temperatures will continue to be mild with highs in the mid to upper-70s as winds continue to reach up to 20 mph with gusts up to 25 mph at times. Thursday night will become mostly clear as temperatures dip into the mid-50s by Friday morning.

Friday and Saturday of next week and weekend will remain on the quiet side with mostly sunny skies. A breeze will stick around Friday as winds are projected to hover around 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 25 mph at times. Temperatures will remain on the mild side with highs in the mid to upper-70s. Friday night will continue with quiet conditions as temperatures are projected to dip into the upper-50s and low-60s by Saturday morning.

Saturday of next weekend will be similar to Friday with mostly sunny skies. Winds will be slightly lighter as they are projected to reach up to 15 mph. Temperatures will warm back up with highs rising into the low-80s by the afternoon hours. Saturday night will continue with mostly clear skies as temperatures dip into the mid-60s by Sunday morning.

