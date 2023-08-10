St. Peter man faces four felony-level sexual conduct charges

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - According to a criminal complaint, on September 18, 2015, a teenager between 13-16 years old was sexually assaulted in their bedroom in Mankato.

The girl told police that an unknown man climbed through the bedroom window, got into bed with the victim, and threatened to kill them before sexually assaulting them.

After the assault, she left the room and told a parent but the attacker was gone.

Within hours, she took a sexual assault examination kit at a hospital.

DNA samples were collected and sent to the BCA...

No profile matches were found at the time, but authorities kept the evidence on file..

“That evidence is uploaded into this database and then is continually searched. So, as individuals may be arrested, those crime scene samples are searched against the convicted offender database and then they match if there’s a new profile uploaded,” said BCA Superintendent Drew Evans.

The 2015 DNA profile was saved into many databases under the BCA waiting to match to someone.

And last year, the BCA told Mankato police that the 2015 DNA profile matched with Lazarous Thomas.

The BCA tells KEYC that a new, 2022 DNA profile, belonging to Thomas, entered the database and ended up matching the 2015 profile.

“What’s most important is the preservation of the evidence, and so that gets technologies evolve. If the evidence is properly preserved, we can apply those new technologies to get DNA profiles years apart,” said Evans.

Last April, Mankato police used a search warrant to collect a DNA sample from Thomas.

After comparing the two profiles, the BCA determined that two separate 2015 samples from the girl matched with the DNA of Thomas.

One BCA lab says, “the probability of selecting an unrelated individual at random from the general population having a DNA profile that would match this profile is 1 in 1.9 billion.”

In a BCA report, out of the nearly 2,400 sexual assault kits from 2015, over 350 DNA profiles matched a kit to a convicted offender- and about 130 of these people were not previously identified in a case.

And just this year, state lawmakers earmarked approximately $47 million in the public safety bonding bill for an new BCA crime lab in Mankato.

“Building that facility will be a big step forward to making sure that we have the forensic capacity to serve not only the entire state of Minnesota, but the southern region of Minnesota,” said Evans.

Thomas made his initial appearance in court on Thursday.

He faces four felony-level sexual conduct charges if convicted, the most serious charge carries a maximum sentence of 30 years.

