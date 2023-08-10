Warm with a few scattered t-storms

We are tracking a system that will bring scattered, strong to severe thunderstorms to parts of our region tonight and again tomorrow. When it’s not storming, it will be warm and humid, with highs in the low to mid 80s on Friday afternoon. After a fairly pleasant weekend, we are looking forward to another system that will have the potential to bring thunderstorms and widespread rain Sunday night into Monday. After that, cooler, comfortable weather will carry us into next week.

The rest of this afternoon will be partly cloudy, with high temps in the upper 70s. Scattered thunderstorms will develop across the Dakotas late this afternoon and move into Minnesota this evening and overnight. A couple of storms could be strong to severe, especially across the western portion of our KEYC coverage area. Hail and wind gusts will be the main threats. As of right now, it looks like these storms will move from west to east into the Mankato area after 10 pm, possibly closer to midnight. Locally heavy rainfall amounts of a quarter to half-inch or more will be possible in areas impacted by individual thunderstorms.

Friday will be warm and humid, with highs in the low to mid 80s. A few scattered thunderstorms will develop across central and southern Minnesota by mid to late afternoon and move east into the evening. Once again, a couple of strong to severe storms will be possible, with hail and straight-line wind gusts being the main threats.

We are looking forward to a relatively low-key, pleasant weekend. Saturday and Sunday will be partly cloudy, with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s Saturday, and mid 70s on Sunday. We are watching another system that will have the potential to bring thunderstorms with widespread rain late Sunday, Sunday night into early Monday.

After the rain, our weather will shape up nicely for the first half of next week. Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday will be partly cloudy, with highs in the upper 70s to around 80 degrees.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.