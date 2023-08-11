Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

2023 Minnesota Renaissance Festival announced; tickets now on sale

FILE - Scott County officially announced the 2023 Minnesota Renaissance Festival and that...
FILE - Scott County officially announced the 2023 Minnesota Renaissance Festival and that tickets were now on sale, inviting the public to “experience the magic” of the annual “Renfest” event.(Nicholas Narog)
By Hal Senal
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 2:32 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHAKOPEE, Minn. (KEYC) - It is time for Minnesota to go medieval again!

Scott County officially announced the 2023 Minnesota Renaissance Festival and that tickets were now on sale, inviting the public to “experience the magic” of the annual “Renfest” event.

The fun-filled event will run over the course of seven weekends, filled with “Huzzah & Cheers,” beginning Sat., Aug. 19, at 9 a.m.

This will be the 52nd anniversary of the big event and Scott County promises that it will be the best one yet.

The dates of the 2023 Season are Aug. 19 - Oct. 1.

It will also run on weekends, Labor Day and, of course, Festival Friday, on Sept. 29.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lee Wayne Young Jr., 19, learned his sentence this morning in Blue Earth County Court of 20...
Lee Wayne Young Jr., 19, sentenced to life in prison
Three people are charged in Watonwan County after allegedly stealing a car and keys from a...
Charges filed after theft from Mankato dealership
Police have made an arrest in connection with a shooting in Truman back on July 3. The Martin...
Arrest made in July 3 shooting near Truman, faces nine charges
There are many features of this home, from the technology to the layout, that add to the value.
Nearly $4 million house for sale in Mankato area
KEYC First Alert Weather Day: Extreme heat
FIRST ALERT DAYS: Extreme heat and humidity this week

Latest News

Jeffrey Sjolander
Body found in Nemadji River identified as missing Duluth man
North Mankato’s Starbucks location, on Lor Ray Drive, opened on Fri., Aug. 11.
Starbucks opens new North Mankato location
Justin Michael Sperl
Cook Co. Sheriff: Missing Marshall man planned to camp until Friday; awaiting contact
FILE - A Promise Fellow will work with area schools to empower youth voices, connect students...
Deadline to apply for Promise Fellow Program is Aug. 14