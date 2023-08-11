2023 Minnesota Renaissance Festival announced; tickets now on sale

SHAKOPEE, Minn. (KEYC) - It is time for Minnesota to go medieval again!

Scott County officially announced the 2023 Minnesota Renaissance Festival and that tickets were now on sale, inviting the public to “experience the magic” of the annual “Renfest” event.

The fun-filled event will run over the course of seven weekends, filled with “Huzzah & Cheers,” beginning Sat., Aug. 19, at 9 a.m.

This will be the 52nd anniversary of the big event and Scott County promises that it will be the best one yet.

The dates of the 2023 Season are Aug. 19 - Oct. 1.

It will also run on weekends, Labor Day and, of course, Festival Friday, on Sept. 29.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.