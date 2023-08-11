Your Photos
Amber Alert issued for 2-year-old abducted during home invasion

The Missouri State Highway Patrol are looking for Aaliya Abernathy, 2, who was abducted during...
The Missouri State Highway Patrol are looking for Aaliya Abernathy, 2, who was abducted during a home invasion August 10, 2023.(MSHP)
By Rheanna Wachter and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 9:45 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV/Gray News) - An Amber Alert has been issued from a 2-year-old girl who was abducted during a home invasion in Missouri.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol is looking for 2-year-old Aaliya Abernathy who was last seen at the 11000 block of Marbella Drive.

Troopers say Aaliya was abducted by two men wearing ski masks during a home invasion after an assault.

Abernathy was last seen with her hair in a ponytail with pink and purple accessories, in pink leggings with white polka dots and an unknown shirt.

She is 3′ tall and around 30 lbs.

She is believed to be in a grey 2020 Hyundai Elantra with a Missouri temporary plate of 06EST5.

Anyone who has seen the car or has seen Aaliya should call 9-1-1.

