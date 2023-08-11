Celebrate Love, Courtship & Marriage

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - If you’ve ever wondered what weddings have looked like in the past, Kate Roberts is in with the Nicollet County Historical Society to give you a little taste ahead of an event they have coming up. Love, Courtship and Marriage will take place Aug. 19 at 1:00 p.m. It will cover the Language of Flowers, Fan Signals and Flirtation, and Marriage customs of the turn of the century.

Special Event Admission: Adults $10, Members $7, Children $5

Reservations https://bit.ly/tour-cox-house or cox@nchsmn.org

