Cook Co. Sheriff: Missing Marshall man planned to camp until Friday; awaiting contact

DULUTH, Minn. (KEYC) - There is now an update to a Missing Persons Alert for a man from Marshall.

Cook County Sheriff’s Office in Northern Minnesota has informed KEYC News Now that the vehicle of 36-year-old Justin Sperl, who was reported missing Thursday, has been located near a lake in the Boundary Waters.

The Missing Persons Alert issued by the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) said Sperl was planning a solo camping trip in northern Minnesota on Aug. 4.

According to the sheriff’s office, Sperl had a permit on his vehicle indicating his trip was supposed to end on Friday, August 11.

While the alert is still active, law enforcement says they are expecting Sperl to make contact on Friday and are not actively searching for him while they wait for his scheduled return.

He messaged friends indicating he was near Silver Creek Cliff Tunnel north of Two Harbors but had not reported to work.

Cook County Sheriff’s Office believes this was a miscommunication leading to authorities being contacted.

Sperl is described as 6′7″, 210 lbs., with brown hair and blue eyes.

This is a developing story, KEYC News Now will update as more information becomes available.

