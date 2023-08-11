Cooling down, rain chances remain in forecast

A pleasant cooldown will move into the area with slightly below average temperatures this weekend, next week as rain chances remain in the forecast.

Today will still be on the warm side with temperatures hovering in the low to mid-80s by this afternoon as winds continue to reach up to 10 mph. Skies will be mostly sunny; however, some clouds will move in through the late afternoon and evening hours as showers and thunderstorms return to portions of the area. Showers and thunderstorms will pop up through the early evening hours before fizzling out around 9 and 10 pm tonight. As showers fizzle out, clouds will clear making way for mostly clear skies overnight. This will make way for a great viewing opportunity to see some meteors with the ongoing meteor shower.

Saturday will be the final warm day with highs near the mid-80s as winds increase up to 15 mph. Skies will be mostly sunny with little to no humidity mixed in. Saturday night will gradually become partly cloudy with a stray shower or two possible as temperatures dip into the upper-50s and low-60s by Sunday morning.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers and a few thunderstorms mixed in. Some areas may experience heavy rainfall at times throughout the day. Temperatures will be much cooler with highs topping out in the low to mid-70s with winds reaching up to 15 mph. Showers and thunderstorms will gradually fizzle out through the late night hours leaving behind mostly cloudy skies as temperatures dip into the upper-50s and low-60s by Monday morning.

Monday will continue with the cooler temperatures and a stronger breeze in the area. Skies will start off mostly cloudy before becoming mostly sunny through the afternoon hours as temperatures hover in the mid-70s. Winds are projected to increase up to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph at times. Monday night will be mostly clear and cool with temperatures dipping into the mid-50s by Tuesday morning.

Tuesday will remain cooler than average despite sunshine and highs hovering in the upper-70s and low-80s. Winds will calm down a tad, reaching up to 15 mph throughout the day. Skies will gradually become partly cloudy through the late night hours with temperatures dipping into low-60s by Wednesday morning.

Wednesday will remain partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms through the afternoon hours. This will keep temperatures on the cooler side with highs continuing to hover in the low-80s as winds continue to reach up to 15 mph. Wednesday night will gradually become mostly clear as temperatures dip into the upper-50s and low-60s by Thursday morning.

Thursday will be mostly sunny and breezy. Temperatures will hover in the upper-70s and possibly the low-80s for some areas. Winds will increase, reaching up to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph at times. Thursday night will remain mostly clear as temperatures dip into the upper-50s by Friday morning.

Friday will continue with sunshine and highs hovering in the upper-70s and possibly the low-80s for some areas. Winds will calm down a tad, reaching up to 15 mph at times. Friday night will remain mostly clear and quiet as temperatures dip into the low-60s by Saturday morning.

Next weekend is looking to be on the warmer side with temperatures warming up into the low-80s on Saturday and the mid-80s by Sunday. Skies will remain mostly sunny throughout the weekend with winds reaching up to 15 mph. Both Saturday night and Sunday night will remain mostly clear and quiet as temperatures dip into the mid-60s by the following morning.

