Deadline to apply for Promise Fellow Program is Aug. 14

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KEYC) - There’s still time to be a part of the Promise Fellow program in Minnesota.

The program is sponsored under the MN Alliance with Youth, a non-profit based in the Twin Cities and works all around Minnesota.

A Promise Fellow will work with area schools to empower youth voices, connect students with teachers and lawmakers, and aid in academic struggles.

The organization is recruiting more leaders to apply as a Promise Fellow.

The program lasts from Sept. 1-May 31, and can be extended through the summer.

“I feel like our Promise Fellows are really able to, like, drum up excitement to see students,” said Lillie Williamson, Promise Fellow Leader. “At least when I was a Promise Fellow, I loved going in and seeing my students every day and sending them gifts and emails. Because some of our kids don’t really think about the future or goals. I think our relationship-building just like is a huge reminder that you’re important, you’re a person, we care about you, we want you to do well.”

Organizers are looking for recruits 18 years old or older that have a high school diploma.

The application deadline is Aug. 14, and anyone can apply online.

