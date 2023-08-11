Your Photos
Driver passes away from injuries sustained in Aug. 4 Rice County crash

43-year-old Jennifer Miles of Northfield has died from injuries she sustained from a crash, last Friday, in Rice County.
By Michael McShane
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 6:35 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
FARIBAULT, Minn. (KEYC) - A driver has died from injuries she sustained from a crash, last Friday, in Rice County.

The collision happened on Aug 4, when 43-year-old Jennifer Miles of Northfield was driving one car, and the other vehicle was driven by Mark Sterling, 53, of Faribault.

According to the police report, when deputies with the Rice County Sheriff’s Office arrived just after 11 a.m., they found Sterling trapped in his car along with two passengers, 44-year-old Adrienne Lee and Shelley Velishek, 61, both of Faribault.

Lee was pronounced dead at the scene. Police now report Miles, died at the hospital from her injuries.

Authorities say the crash is still under investigation..

